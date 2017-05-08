Microsoft Exam prep for Architecting Microsoft Azure Solutions, 70-534

So you are thinking about writing the 534 exam, Architecting Microsoft Azure Solutions.

There are plenty of exam prep resources and courses out there from UdemyPluralsight courses, books, guides, etc. Google alone returned 227,000 search results for “Azure 70-534 certification”.

With all these different resources, whats a good place to start?

Lets take a look at the exam listing page on the Microsoft Learning site. Each Microsoft exam page has a Skills Measured section. This section clearly outlines the knowledge that will be measured on the exam. i.e. the exam questions are going to be about the following topics only.

I was going through the listings above, and noticed that they seemed to clearly match up to documentation on azure.microsoft.com. There almost was a 1:1 correlation to the Azure documentation. As I was preparing for the exam, I went through each skill being measured and made sure that I had a good understanding of the concepts.

Read the entire article here, Exam prep for Architecting Microsoft Azure Solutions, 70-534 – Make it better

via the fine folks at Microsoft