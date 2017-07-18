Microsoft: Enterprise Cloud Strategy – e-Book 2nd Edition

A roadmap to becoming a cloud-centric company I’m delighted to announce the second edition of our free e-book, Enterprise Cloud Strategy, written by Barry Briggs and myself. Get your copy of the e-book.

Much has changed in the two years since we published the first edition. Cloud computing has evolved from a technology that delivers efficiencies and cost savings, to a technology that also transforms the scope of IT and business operations with new opportunities.

The questions around the cloud have gone from “if” to “when” and “how.”

Learn how to shape the efficient enterprise cloud transformation In the second edition, you’ll find best practices and guidance on how to get started, and which applications to consider first in your cloud migration. After the technical exercise of migrating applications, the journey starts for the rest of the organization. The cloud can and should begin transforming your business with greater scale, integration, and richer capabilities.

Read the entire article here, Enterprise Cloud Strategy, 2nd Edition | Blog

via the fine folks at Microsoft.