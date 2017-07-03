Microsoft: Ensuring Windows 10 devices are up to date has never been more important

The most secure Windows device today is an updated one: running both the most recent feature update – the Windows 10 Creators Update – and the most recent monthly quality update.

In each Windows feature update we build the latest security technology deep into the operating system, providing defense-in-depth features that prevent entire classes of malware from impacting your device. In each monthly quality update, we add another layer of security, one that tracks emerging and changing trends in malware to make up-to-date systems safer in the face of changing and evolving threats.

Taking extra steps to keep systems updated and secure

Given the Windows 10 Creators Update provides the latest security protections to help keep you safe, we want to help update your device as soon as possible. In April, I shared as part of our commitment to your privacy, you will have the opportunity to review your privacy settings before your device is eligible to take the Creators Update. If you have not already taken this update, starting this week, we will prompt you to review your privacy settings.

