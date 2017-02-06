Home Microsoft: Enhanced Automated Backup for SQL Server 2016 in Azure Virtual Machines

Microsoft: Enhanced Automated Backup for SQL Server 2016 in Azure Virtual Machines

Microsoft: Enhanced Automated Backup for SQL Server 2016 in Azure Virtual Machines
We are excited to announce some great enhancements to our Automated Backup feature, which greatly extends your control over backups when running SQL Server 2016 in Azure Virtual Machines. You can now control the schedule of your backups and backup system databases. You can easily enable this feature through the Azure Portal or PowerShell on Azure Virtual Machines running SQL Server 2016 Enterprise, Standard, or Developer.

For those of you not familiar with Automated Backup, this feature allows you to automatically backup all the databases in a SQL Server VM running in Azure to one of your storage accounts. Automated Backup ensures a consistent backup chain at all times, so you can always recover your databases to any point in time. Even better, it manages the desired retention for the backups, keeping them only for the time you specify. If you’re curious, Automated Backup is implemented on top of the SQL Server IaaS Agent Extension and the SQL Server Managed Backup feature.

New capabilities Backup system databases Automated Backup now gives you the option to schedule backups for System databases in addition to User databases. If you choose to enable this option, your System databases, and all their important instance-level objects, will be backed up on the same schedule as your User databases.

Read the entire article here, Enhanced Automated Backup for SQL Server 2016 in Azure Virtual Machines

via the fine folks at Microsoft.

