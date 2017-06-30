Microsoft: Enhanced app usage monitoring and investigative features in Azure Application Insights

Do you find yourself scrambling for information when investigating application performance issues? Do you spend hours (sometimes even days) gathering and reporting on usage and incidents of your application to stakeholders?

Azure Application Insights lets you learn, iterate, and improve the performance and usability of your apps and services by providing real-time insights based on machine learning and ad-hoc analytics. It helps you to detect, investigate, and mitigate application performance issues before impacting users.

New features of Azure Application Insights, currently available in public preview, make it easy to collate and report all relevant information. Whether you are investigating an application performance issue or exploring application usage, you can journal the findings and narrate the complete story of your app.

Workbooks for Application Usage Monitoring Workbooks, a new feature in Application Insights, lets you combine visualizations of usage data, Analytics queries, and text into interactive documents. It helps product owners answer questions about their app usage that span multiple visualization tools – Users, Sessions, Events, Retention, and Analytics – then pull the results together into an easy-to-read form to share with their team. When you send a workbook to someone on your team, the controls and queries you used to make the workbook remain editable to them. This makes workbooks easy to explore, extend, and check for mistakes. Workbooks are available in the Usage section of Application Insights, today.

Read the entire article here, Enhanced app usage monitoring and investigative features in Azure Application Insights | Blog

via the fine folks at Microsoft.