Microsoft: End of support for DirSync and Azure AD Sync is rapidly approaching. Time to upgrade to AAD Connect!

On April 13 of last year, we announced the deprecation of “Windows Azure Active Directory Sync (DirSync)” and “Azure Active Directory Sync (Azure AD Sync)” and that it was time to start planning to upgrade to Azure AD Connect. We also announced at the time that DirSync & Azure AD Sync will reach end of Support on April 13, 2017. Since then, 35,000 customers have successfully upgraded from these deprecated tools to Azure AD Connect – that’s what we like to see!

Today, we are confirming that DirSync and Azure AD Sync will reach end of Support as planned on April 13, 2017.

I would highly recommend that if you haven’t upgraded to Azure AD Connect, you should do so VERY soon to avoid service disruptions. Azure AD will stop accepting connections from DirSync and Azure AD Sync after December 31, 2017.

Read the entire article here, End of support for DirSync and Azure AD Sync is rapidly approaching. Time to upgrade to AAD Connect!

