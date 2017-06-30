Microsoft: Enabling a more strategic role for IT with Microsoft Enterprise Mobility + Security

Organizations are pushing forward in their digital transformations and we continue to see and hear more about what this shift means for IT. The scope of digital transformation goes beyond moving existing work to the cloud and enabling a more mobile workforce. It brings the opportunity to reimagine business from the ground up – from product offerings, to customer engagement strategies, to how to drive innovation and differentiate vs. competition. As a result, today more than ever, CIOs are being asked by their boards and other executives to weigh in on a growing number of business decisions. Almost half (46%) of CIOs in the State of the CIO survey report directly to their CEO, 61% have direct interaction with the board, and 76% are interfacing directly with customers.



Making room for a broader IT impact

As CIOs are playing an extended role in the business, the function of IT is also flexing to become more strategic and business focused. To make room for this expanded responsibility, IT organizations are undergoing efforts to optimize traditional IT operations and services—with a focus on increasing agility, reducing costs, and maintaining security. Organizations are also looking to empower employees with a more connected and holistic approach to managing access while protecting corporate resources. This focus on greater agility and better experience for employees, while maintaining security and holding down costs, is one of the key drivers of Enterprise Mobility + Security’s (EMS) market success.

Read the entire article here, Enabling a more strategic role for IT with Microsoft Enterprise Mobility + Security – Enterprise Mobility and Security Blog

via the fine folks at Microsoft.