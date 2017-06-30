Microsoft: Enabling a more strategic role for IT with Microsoft Enterprise Mobility + Security
Organizations are pushing forward in their digital transformations and we continue to see and hear more about what this shift means for IT. The scope of digital transformation goes beyond moving existing work to the cloud and enabling a more mobile workforce. It brings the opportunity to reimagine business from the ground up – from product offerings, to customer engagement strategies, to how to drive innovation and differentiate vs. competition. As a result, today more than ever, CIOs are being asked by their boards and other executives to weigh in on a growing number of business decisions. Almost half (46%) of CIOs in the State of the CIO survey report directly to their CEO, 61% have direct interaction with the board, and 76% are interfacing directly with customers.
Making room for a broader IT impact
As CIOs are playing an extended role in the business, the function of IT is also flexing to become more strategic and business focused. To make room for this expanded responsibility, IT organizations are undergoing efforts to optimize traditional IT operations and services—with a focus on increasing agility, reducing costs, and maintaining security. Organizations are also looking to empower employees with a more connected and holistic approach to managing access while protecting corporate resources. This focus on greater agility and better experience for employees, while maintaining security and holding down costs, is one of the key drivers of Enterprise Mobility + Security’s (EMS) market success.
Read the entire article here, Enabling a more strategic role for IT with Microsoft Enterprise Mobility + Security – Enterprise Mobility and Security Blog
via the fine folks at Microsoft.
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Workspot vs. Citrix Cloud – Comparison Guide
The in-depth answers you need about vastly different architectures Our primary goal from day one of the company is to ensure that organizations of all sizes can realize the benefits of virtual desktops and apps. With a long history at Citrix and VMware implementing these solutions and struggling alongside customers to make the technology work, […]
Share this:
Download Free VMware vRealize ROI Report
Citrix XenApp 6.5 Migration Guide E-Book via @Workspot
Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper
The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability
Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper