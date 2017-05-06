Microsoft: Empowering digital transformation together at Red Hat Summit

Today we’re wrapping up an amazing week at Red Hat Summit. We’re proud to, once again, sponsor and participate in a forum that brings together customers, partners and communities who are passionate about open source in the enterprise.

With over 40% of enterprise decision makers saying that increasing open source usage is a high or critical priority to their departments, there’s little doubt that open source plays an important role in the enterprise digital transformation. And we’re seeing this momentum in the cloud, with 1 in 3 VMs in Microsoft Azure running Linux, growing at 1.4x the rate of Windows VMs.

Yet a successful cloud strategy is not just about agility and speed, something IT knows well. In Red Hat’s Global Customer Tech Outlook survey for 2017, security, compliance, management and hybrid cloud strategy closely follow infrastructure as top funding priorities for the year, with roughly half of the CIOs naming them a top priority.

Our partnership with Red Hat, announced a year and a half ago, brings more choice to hybrid cloud deployments in a secure, manageable and well-supported way, and drives agility across capabilities such as unified development and DevOps, integrated management, common identity and a consistent data platform.

Read the entire article here, Empowering digital transformation together at Red Hat Summit | Blog

via the fine folks at Microsoft.