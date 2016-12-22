Microsoft Embraces Open Technologies & Joins Linux Foundation
Remember when Bill Gates appeared on screen at the Apple Macworld event in Boston to a sea of stunned Apple fans, many of whom booed at the screen? Remember when everyone was all up in arms over VMware joining the OpenStack Foundation as sponsors, triggering another sea of collective booing among many open source advocates who felt it was a token commitment?
Well, times have changed. You probably have Microsoft Office running on your MacBook, and you’re probably using some open source product that is being produced and supported by a gigantic commercial corporation, despite the fact that it would appear to be counter to their primary business goal.
Imagine the shock as Microsoft dropped the news that they are joining the Linux Foundation? This is the next in a series of potentially boo-inducing announcements that will prove to be a very good thing. Let’s look at why that’s the case.
Microsoft is Opening up…Literally
Read the entire article here, Microsoft Embraces Open Technologies & Joins Linux Foundation
via the fine folks at Turbonomic!
