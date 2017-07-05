Microsoft: DSCEA 1.2.0.0 has been released – Introducing exciting new updates to Start-DSCEAscan

DSCEA 1.2.0.0 has been released!!!

Just as a recap on DSCEA:

DSC Environment Analyzer (DSCEA), is an open source PowerShell module that uses the declarative nature of Desired State Configuration to scan systems in an environment against a defined reference MOF file and generate compliance reports as to whether systems match the desired configuration.

DSCEA includes a customizable reporting engine that can provide reports on overall compliance and details on any DSC resource found to be non-compliant. DSCEA utilizes the DSC processing engine and DSC resources to audit and report on the existing configuration of machines in an environment.

By using PowerShell Desired State Configuration at its core, DSCEA obtains some unique advantages. Most notably, by defining the desired configuration state using DSC, an admin can benefit from using the same work to both scan for compliance and then correct items that were found to be non-compliant. Building an audit file in DSC can help ease remediations, and in some cases it can be as simple as applying the same MOF file that was used to scan an environment onto systems to correct drift and bring things into the desired state.

Read the entire article here, DSCEA 1.2.0.0 has been released – Introducing exciting new updates to Start-DSCEAscan

via the fine folks at Microsoft.