Microsoft doubles down on Windows 10 IoT with added support

Companies making IoT devices have demanding expectations of their hardware and software. Microsoft is dedicated to delivering high quality, reliable IoT solutions for the devices which operate in harsh environments and are expected to last for many years. For decades, Microsoft has been serving customers in the embedded and IoT markets and we continue to increase our investment and commitment to this market.

Through a broader hardware portfolio, customers have greater ability to quickly and securely develop devices to power our lives and our world.

At the Embedded World Conference today, we announced an expansion of our supported silicon offering for Windows 10 IoT Core and committed that the next releases of Windows 10 IoT Core and Windows 10 IoT Enterprise will offer 10 years of support.

Windows 10 IoT Core is an edition of Windows 10 designed for building smart things and optimized to power intelligent edge devices. First released in 2015, it has been adopted by industry leaders like Johnson Controls, Askey, and Misty Robotics.

To support growing customer and partner demand, Microsoft, in close collaboration with NXP, has initiated a private preview of Windows 10 IoT Core on NXP i.MX 6 and i.MX 7 processors. The i.MX product portfolio is one of the most popular IoT processor families in the industry and this enables Windows IoT developers to create a broader variety of high performance, power-optimized, and industrial grade devices.

Windows 10 IoT Core uses a unique capability of the NXP i.MX 6 and i.MX 7 to enable trusted I/O which can ensure that malicious applications or rogue actors are unable to tamper with the physical control of a device even if they infiltrate the operating system software.

