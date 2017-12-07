Home News Microsoft: Don’t build your cloud home on shaky foundations

Microsoft: Don’t build your cloud home on shaky foundations

You probably wouldn’t furnish a house you’re building with a state of the art entertainment system without first installing doors and an alarm system. Similarly, it isn’t advisable to put valuable applications and data used to run your business in the cloud without ensuring the proper foundational security and governance controls are in place.

Great buildings aren’t built on weak foundations Many organizations struggle with how they want their cloud home to look, often so anxious to move that proper planning is ignored. Whether adopting PaaS, IaaS, or SaaS, properly planned governance and security foundations are key to ensuring a protected and controlled environment.

Building governance and security foundations in Azure Before loading mission critical workloads or data, ensure your foundational governance model considers your organization’s operational, security, and compliance requirements without slowing down your adoption. Scale your business cloud footprint with peace of mind while leveraging the agility offered by cloud resources.

