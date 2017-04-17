Microsoft: Documentation in a DevOps World

Overview

We talk a lot about DevOps today and it represents a major strategy and focus for our developer platforms with Visual Studio Team Services (VSTS) and Team Foundation Server (TFS). There are plenty of examples out there covering various aspects of application deployments in a DevOps world: deploying apps, database migrations, and coded infrastructure. However, one area that seems to escape coverage is– documentation.

If we are deploying apps on a “cloud cadence” then we can expect new features to be rolling out to users every few weeks. When a user sees a new button, a new option, or a new color code in an app, they are going to want to know what it does. This means we need a rapid cadence to build and deploy new documentation so that when any new feature rolls out to the user, they can go and quickly find supporting information for it.

This idea is not earthshattering or new. Dynamic documentation generation has been around for ages, for example, the old Sandcastle project. While great for generating API level documentation for developers to look at, it is not necessarily the most user friendly result when done.

