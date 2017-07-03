Microsoft: Docker Swarm and Secret support with OMS Insight and Analytics – container monitoring solution

The container monitoring solution, available as part of OMS Insight and Analytics, helps you get visibility into the inventory of containers in hosts, including images running in them and detailed audit of commands executed. It provides a centralized view of CPU, memory, storage, and network usage and performance information for multiple different types of containers, including Docker and Windows, in your environment. It helps you troubleshoot by viewing and searching centralized logs without having to remotely view container hosts. Based on your requests, we are extending this solution to support Docker Swarm mode and Secret. With this support, you have a unified container monitoring solution for containers on Mesosphere DC/OS, Kubernetes, and Docker Swarm, on-premises or in any public cloud.

For more information, see the Container Solution documentation.

OMS Agent for Linux can be run as a global service on Docker Swarm by running the commands below.

Read the entire article here, Docker Swarm and Secret support with OMS Insight and Analytics – container monitoring solution – Operations Management Suite Blog

