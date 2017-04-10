Did you know when you combine Docker’s cross platform support of Linux and Windows containers and Microsoft cloud technologies, you get a comprehensive offering that can support virtually every enterprise workload?

One platform, one journey for all applications Microsoft and Docker aim to provide a modern platform for developers and IT pros to build, ship, and run any application on-premises, in the cloud, or through service providers across both Windows and Linux operating systems. Together we are bringing container applications across platforms, integrating across our developer tools, the operating system, and cloud infrastructure to provide a seamless experience across the application environment from development to test and production.

Whether you host your workloads in private datacenters, public cloud, or hybrid, Microsoft and Docker offer great end-to-end solutions or individual components from the developer’s keyboard to cloud. Azure Container Service provides the simplest way to deploy your container orchestration environment, such as Docker Swarm, so your app teams can deploy their apps more quickly. Windows Server Containers are powered by the same Docker toolchain, so you use the same Docker tooling to build and run those containers as you do your Linux containers and with the tooling you choose including Eclipse, Visual Studio, Jenkins, and Visual Studio Team Service. Windows Server Containers help secure and modernize existing enterprise .NET and line-of-business server applications with little or no code changes. Package existing apps in containers to realize the benefit of a more agile DevOps model, then deploy on-premises, to any cloud, or in a hybrid model. Reduce infrastructure and management costs for those applications, as well.

Read the entire article here, Microsoft + Docker – Investing in the future of your applications | Blog

via the fine folks at Microsoft.