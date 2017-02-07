Microsoft: Dig into the free Windows Server 2016 virtual labs

We know every time we launch a new Windows Server version our customers get excited to try the new features. But while some folks love getting their hands dirty setting up new servers, storage, cables, etc., not everyone has a lot of time to do this. With the new virtual labs for Windows Server 2016, we made it a lot quicker and easier for you to get your hands dirty on the fun part!Today we’re announcing the availability of the new Windows Server 2016 virtual labs. These TechNet Virtual Labs provide a real-world environment along with guidance on how to try the new features. Here are the new lab scenarios you can try out:

Implementing Breach Resistance Security in Windows Server 2016

Shielded Virtual Machines

Building a Storage Infrastructure on Windows Server 2016

Installing and Managing Nano Server

Exploring Virtualization on Windows 10 and Windows Server 2016

Failover Clustering and Rolling Cluster Upgrades

Read the entire article here, Dig into the free Windows Server 2016 virtual labs

via the fine folks at Microsoft.