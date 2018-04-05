In more ways than a simple bump from 1.35 to 1.40, this update feels like a new version. In doing Active Directory Health Checks for my employer, Choice Solutions, I “eat my own dog food” and use a lot of my scripts to gather data needed. I have wanted, for a long time, to add the ability to process all DHCP servers found in AD but it took a request from Rob Ingenthron to get me to do it.

Rob has several more DHCP script enhancement requests that I will implement as V1.4x. Adding the ability to process all DHCP servers is the simplest request he has. The others will take some time to code.

In order to make this change, I had to take this script I created in 2012 and bring it up to the coding style used in all the other documentation scripts. First, I had to take the massive blob of “COBOL” style code and break it into Functions. Second, was to group all the Functions into Regions. Next, was to install Visual Studio Code and go through a massive code cleanup process. Then the fun started for my most thorough tester, David McSpadden. He ran the script through about every possible combination of parameters and sent me the error logs from every run. This helped me track down all the variable scoping and other issues in the code. David is a very patient tester and he ran hundreds of tests for me in the process of getting 1.40 ready for you.

Thank you, David, for your patience and persistence. Thank you, Rob, for all the enhancement requests you sent me for this script. I have a lot of work ahead of me.

#Version 1.40 5-Apr-2018

You can always find the most current script by going to http://carlwebster.com/where-to-get-copies-of-the-documentation-scripts

Read the entire article here, Microsoft DHCP Documentation Script Update Version 1.40

Via Carl Webster