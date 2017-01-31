Home Applications Microsoft: DevOps for IoT – Part 2 – Installing an app from within an app

Microsoft: DevOps for IoT – Part 2 – Installing an app from within an app

Microsoft: DevOps for IoT – Part 2 – Installing an app from within an app
In this blogpost I’m going into details for a specific part of the End-To-End implementation – how to install apps from within an app. In a previous post I described the allover scenario to set up a full CI/CD chain for an IoT application running on Windows 10 IoT Core, orchestrated by Visual Studio Team Services. If you are already familiar with UWP apps you might wonder how installation of a new application is realized on Windows IoT Core. (If you are not working with Windows 10 IoT Core as your IoT platform you may have to come up with a similar solution for your device/platform. )

On Windows 10 devices in general capabilities of Universal Windows Apps are limited per default for security reasons. Part of the unavailable functionality is installation of software directly from a downloaded file, this means it is not possible to simply download an app and then trigger the installation of that downloaded app from within a running application without user interaction. To recap: This is exactly what we want in our IoT Scenario. I want to update the application without any user interaction based on a downloaded file.

However Windows 10 IoT Core gives you (the developer) control over the device and you can access additional capabilities if you explicitly allow them for your application. So what I basically have to do is two things.

Read the entire article here, DevOps for IoT ( Part 2) – Installing an app from within an app – DevelopersDevelopersDevelopersDevelopers.NET

via the fine folks at Microsoft

