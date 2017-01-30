Microsoft: DevOps for IoT – Part 1
In this blogpost I show an end-to-end approach for DevOps methodology applied to an IoT application based on software available today. Why? Because you can!
When you talk about DevOps typical scenarios referenced are mostly related to (web-) service development in the cloud or some kind of advanced web page. While there’s nothing wrong with this it is important to note that the DevOps approach is not really bound to a certain technology or type of application. Instead DevOps mindset is something that works for all kinds of applications. However of course, in some scenario challenges might be bigger than in others.
The IoT scenario leads to some additional challenges and I’m considering this posting as a proof of concept for the technology chosen. And of course I’m looking forward to reading your feedback.
Implementing a refrigerator control
Read the entire article here, DevOps for IoT (Part 1) – DevelopersDevelopersDevelopersDevelopers.NET
via the fine folks at Microsoft
