Microsoft: Deploying Docker EE on Azure & solving common issues – It’s getting cloudy!

We are in the era of cloud computing. Many customers are rushing to accelerate their digital transformation. In the same time the cloud providers are getting better and better by the minute. Literally!

That leaves a lot of the IT leaders no choice but to think carefully about their strategies to move to the cloud. One of the things that is very popular now is containers.

In the context of digital transformation and cloud migration its appealing for the following reasons:

1- Provides an abstraction layer from the underlying infrastructure layer.

That gives organizations the flexibility of moving their workloads easily and host them in different infrastructure anytime whether it is on-premises or in the cloud. So, you are not locked-in to a specific cloud provider nor to your own on-premises datacenter.

2- Gives you the ability to optimize the usage of your infrastructure by increasing the density of your workloads

3- It’s a great architecture for implement continuous integration, continuous deployment pipeline.

One of the great containers platforms out there is Docker. It’s supported in Azure. You can deploy a Docker DC/OS container cluster leveraging the Azure Container Service.

You also have the option of Deploying the enterprise version of Docker that is available on the Marketplace.

