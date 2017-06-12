Microsoft: Deploying Applications to Azure Container Service

In this blog post I will show you how to setup continuous delivery of a dockerized app by using Visual Studio Team Services (VSTS) to a Kubernetes cluster running in ACS.

Azure Container Service (ACS) allows to deploy and manage containers using Kubernetes, Docker Swarm, Mesosphere DC/OS orchestrators. You can now deploy these three orchestrators on Azure, by either using the portal, Azure Resource Manager template or Azure-CLI.

The Azure Container Registry (ACR) is an implementation of the open source Docker Registry. ACR is now available as an Azure Service and it is fully compatible with all the three orchestrators. ACR is used as a private registry to store Docker images for enterprise applications instead of having to use the public Docker Hub.

The end to end setup will include building a .NET Core application followed by building a container image and pushing the image to Azure Container Registry. In release, we will deploy the container image to the Kubernetes Cluster.

