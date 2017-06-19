Microsoft Demystifying Windows as a Service – wake up! Please

TL;DR; (“too long; didn’t read”)

There are some people who don´t have the time to read the whole text – if you are familiar with the topic the text in bold includes the most important points and is just for you.

WaaS is a transformational change and WaaS comes with Windows 10. I also want to quote Jeffrey Snover – “The easiest way to fail in a transformational change is to treat it as an incremental change.” You should get to know, what WaaS means and how you should prepare for it. You need to spend a of lot time in the preparation phase to be ready to adopt it. The better you have prepared the less you will run into surprises. Take a look at the WaaS Adoption Cycle and validate if you and your company really understand what stands behind WaaS. In most of my engagements I see a big gap.

As you can see with this post – there is a huge amount of information regarding WaaS and what you need to know. (and this is even not everything) I only can advice you to take some time and reading this article. There is no deeply and clear structured information how YOU should handle WaaS. But one thing is for sure – you have to prepare for it and consider deep and impacting changes. I am trying to give the best advices – some for work for different customers and some do not. I try to share my current experience with you and would also be glad to receive your opinions regarding this topics. How do you handle it? Have you failed? Do you need assistance? What blocks you?

Starting with the Summary for the hotfooted:

Read the entire article here, Demystifying Windows as a Service – wake up! please. – PowerInTheShell

via the fine folks at Microsoft