Microsoft: Defending against password spray attacks

As long as we’ve had passwords, people have tried to guess them. In this blog, we’re going to talk about a common attack which has become MUCH more frequent recently and some best practices for defending against it. This attack is commonly called password spray.

In a password spray attack, the bad guys try the most common passwords across many different accounts and services to gain access to any password protected assets they can find. Usually these span many different organizations and identity providers. For example, an attacker will use a commonly available toolkit like Mailsniper to enumerate all of the users in several organizations and then try “P@$$w0rd” and “Password1” against all of those accounts. To give you the idea, an attack might look like:

Target User Target Password User1@org1.com Password1 User2@org1.com Password1 User1@org2.com Password1 User2@org2.com Password1 … … User1@org1.com P@$$w0rd User2@org1.com P@$$w0rd User1@org2.com P@$$w0rd User2@org2.com P@$$w0rd

This attack pattern evades most detection techniques because from the vantage point of an individual user or company, the attack just looks like an isolated failed login.

For attackers, it’s a numbers game: they know that there are some passwords out there that are very common. Even though these most common passwords account for only 0.5-1.0% of accounts, the attacker will get a few successes for every thousand accounts attacked, and that’s enough to be effective.

They use the accounts to get data from emails, harvest contact info, and send phishing links or just expand the password spray target group. The attackers don’t care much about who those initial targets are—just that they have some success that they can leverage.

The good news is that Microsoft has many tools already implemented and available to blunt these attacks, and more are coming soon. Read on to see what you can do now and in the coming months to stop password spray attacks.

Read the entire article here, Defending against password spray attacks – Enterprise Mobility + Security

Via the fine folks at Microsoft.