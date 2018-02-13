Microsoft: Decentralized Digital Identities and Blockchain – The Future as We See It

Greetings everyone, I’m Ankur Patel from Microsoft’s Identity Division. It is an awesome privilege to have this opportunity to share some of our learnings and future directions based on our efforts to incubate Blockchain/distributed ledger based Decentralized Identities.

What we see

As many of you experience every day, the world is undergoing a global digital transformation where digital and physical reality are blurring into a single integrated modern way of living. This new world needs a new model for digital identity, one that enhances individual privacy and security across the physical and digital world.

Microsoft’s cloud identity systems already empower thousands of developers, organizations and billions of people to work, play, and achieve more. And yet there is so much more we can do to empower everyone. We aspire to a world where the billions of people living today with no reliable ID can finally realize the dreams we all share like educating our children, improving our quality of life, or starting a business.

To achieve this vision, we believe it is essential for individuals to own and control all elements of their digital identity. Rather than grant broad consent to countless apps and services, and have their identity data spread across numerous providers, individuals need a secure encrypted digital hub where they can store their identity data and easily control access to it.

Via the fine folks at Microsoft.