Microsoft: Datacenter efficiency gets easier with new Windows Server Software Defined partner solutions

The island of Bora Bora. The finish line at a marathon. A software defined datacenter. What do they have in common? Being there is easy — getting there is the hard part. However in the latter case, at least, you can let someone else do the hard part for you.

There’s so much efficiency, simplicity, and cost-savings to be gained by moving to a software-defined infrastructure, but many IT organizations lack the resources to design and implement it themselves. If that sounds like your organization, check out the solutions provided by the partners in our Windows Server Software-Defined (WSSD) program, including DataON, Fujitsu, HPE, Lenovo, QCT, and Supermicro. This growing lineup of partners offers an array of validated WSSD solutions that work with Windows Server 2016 to deliver the benefits of software-defined infrastructure.

With WSSD validated solutions, you can tap into similar technologies used to run hyper-scale datacenters such as Microsoft Azure. Azure runs on Windows Server, and the Datacenter edition of Windows Server 2016 includes many of the same technologies that Microsoft uses to support Azure. These new capabilities are built into the OS, so you won’t need to buy any additional software. In addition, you’ll realize significant price/performance results by taking advantage of cutting-edge devices such as NVMe drives, RDMA NIC’s, and NVDIMM’s – at price points that are much better than traditional external storage devices.

Read the entire article here, Datacenter efficiency gets easier with new Windows Server Software Defined partner solutions – Hybrid Cloud Blog

via the fine folks at Microsoft.