Microsoft: Database as a Service (DaaS) Solution

Introduction

“We would like to have the data flow to our clients like ‘water from the faucet” stated the customer for which this solution was designed. This on-premises (on-prem) SQL Server based application contains crucial financial data for the external clients of this customer. External clients using this solution subscribe to this data and there is a need to deliver a subset of this data (8 Terabytes (TB) and growing) to them based on their subscription levels and requirements. A significant number of challenges are present with the current on-prem solution to meet these needs.

Current Challenges

Currently, a custom solution is in place to manually export the subset of the data that each external client needs and to “ship” it to the individual client via File Transfer Protocol (FTP). It currently takes 3 to 4 weeks for on-boarding a new external client with this process. This custom solution is also meant to identify and extract on-going changes and manually push these changes to the individual customers, which takes 1 to 2 days. These external clients are obviously not happy with the latency in data delivery.

Multiple cases of data loss and corruption have also been experienced with this solution. Moreover, the entire solution is disconnected as there is no control over the data sets that are being delivered which poses security concerns, not to mention the monitoring and maintenance challenges.

