Microsoft: Data driven troubleshooting of Azure Stream Analytics jobs

Today, we are announcing the public preview of metrics in the Job Diagram for data driven monitoring and troubleshooting of Azure Stream Analytics jobs. This new functionality enables the quick and easy isolation of issues to specific components and query steps using metrics on the state of the inputs, outputs, and each step of the processing logic.

If for example, an Azure Stream Analytics job is not producing the expected output, metrics in the Job Diagram can be used to identify query steps that are receiving inputs but not producing any output to identify and isolate issues. Additionally, when one or more inputs to the Steam Analytics job stop producing events, the new capabilities can help identify the inputs and outputs that have pending diagnosis messages associated with them.

