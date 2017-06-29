Microsoft: Creating enterprise grade BI models with Azure Analysis Services

In April we announced the general availability of Azure Analysis Services, which evolved from the proven analytics engine in Microsoft SQL Server Analysis Services. The success of any modern data-driven organization requires that information is available at the fingertips of every business user, not just IT professionals and data scientists, to guide their day-to-day decisions. Self-service BI tools have made huge strides in making data accessible to business users. However, most business users don’t have the expertise or desire to do the heavy lifting that is typically required, including finding the right sources of data, importing the raw data, transforming it into the right shape, and adding business logic and metrics, before they can explore the data to derive insights. With Azure Analysis Services, a BI professional can create a semantic model over the raw data and share it with business users so that all they need to do is connect to the model from any BI tool and immediately explore the data and gain insights. Azure Analysis Services uses a highly optimized in-memory engine to provide responses to user queries at the speed of thought.

In this video, Christian Wade demonstrates how you can leverage Azure Analysis Services to build enterprise grade BI models. In this video you will learn how to import Power BI Desktop files using the new web designer (coming soon) and how to use other tools like SQL Server Data tools (SSDT) and BISM Normalizer.

