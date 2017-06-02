Microsoft: CPUs, GPUs, TPUs, oh my! – Azure in Education

With the rebirth of AI, the demand for computing has gone through the roof. If you break up an AI program broadly into learning and inference parts, many of the learning algorithms take weeks to execute on traditional CPUs as more and more pertinent data becomes available.

CPU clock speeds are flattening and it’s no longer viable to run these learning algorithms on CPUs even if they have multiple cores and their execution pipeline is highly optimized. Enter Graphical Processing Units (GPUs).

If you’re unfamiliar with what GPU is there is a short and to the point entertaining two minute video created by the same folks who bring the popular show mythbusters at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-P28LKWTzrI.

Read the entire article here, CPUs, GPUs, TPUs, oh my! – Azure in Education

via the fine folks at Microsoft