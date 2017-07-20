Microsoft: Core Network Stack Features in the Creators Update for Windows 10

This blog is the sequel to our first Windows Core Networking features announcements post. It describes the second wave of core networking features in the Windows Redstone series. The first wave of features is described here: Announcing: New Transport Advancements in the Anniversary Update for Windows 10 and Windows Server 2016. We encourage the Windows networking enthusiast community to experiment and provide feedback. If you are interested in Windows Transport please follow our Facebook feedback and discussion page: @Windows.10.Data.Transport.

TCP Improvements:

TCP Fast Open (TFO) updates and server side support

In the modern age of popular Web services and e-commerce , latency is a killer when it comes to page responsiveness. We’re adding support in TCP for TCP Fast Open (TFO) to cut down on round trips that can severely impact how long it takes for a page to load. Here’s how it works: TFO establishes a secure TFO cookie in the first connection using a standard 3-way handshake. Subsequent connections to the same server use the TFO cookie to connect without the 3-way handshake (zero RTT). This means TCP can carry data in the SYN and SYN-ACK.

What we found together with others in the industry is that middleboxes are interfering with such traffic and dropping connections. Together with our large population of Windows enthusiasts (that’s you!), we conducted experiments over the past few months, and tuned our algorithms to avoid usage of this option on networks where improper middlebox behavior is observed. Specifically, we enabled TFO in Edge using a checkbox in about:flags.

