Microsoft: Continuously publish your PowerShell module to PowerShell Gallery by using GitHub and VSTS

PowerShell rocks! – I know that we all write PowerShell modules every day to automate the world, but do you publish them to PowerShell Gallery so that the others can take advantage of your work.

To optimize the workload, I automated the process by using Visual Studio Team Services (VSTS) extension.

What is PowerShell Gallery?

In case you don’t know about PowerShell Gallery, it’s a central repository for all PowerShell module which Microsoft hosts. If you are using PowerShell v5.0 or PowerShellGet, then you can simply use Find-Module and Install-Module to find and get modules from PowerShell window, so that you don’t need to open web browser to find desired modules anymore.

To publish the module manually, you can use Publish-Module cmdlet, which requires API Key. So please register yourself first at https://www.powershellgallery.com/

