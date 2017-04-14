Microsoft: Consistency is the cure for Hybrid Cloud complexity

Odds are you’ve got a hybrid cloud strategy and have already started implementing this approach. That’s just one of the findings in our brand-new 2017 State of Hybrid Cloud research study that digs deeper into the numbers behind hybrid cloud adoption. It also shows us that a hybrid cloud strategy is linked to the business strategy, with business growth and digital transformation being top drivers behind a hybrid approach.

Hybrid cloud is a durable approach, not a short-term transition state. We know this because 9 in 10 of IT workers report that hybrid cloud will be the approach for their organizations five years from now. But, it’s not just about what people believe, it’s also about technology truth. A hybrid cloud approach lets you uniquely optimize your overall IT environment for maximum performance, agility, cost, and compliance. This enables an environment that has a combination of pure cloud systems, apps that span cloud and local systems, modern front ends in cloud with legacy on-premises back-end systems, smart IoT and edge devices combined with cloud analytics, and fully on-premises systems. And, for companies with significant on-premises technology today, with a hybrid cloud strategy, your existing investments become an asset in your organizations’ digital transformation and helps you differentiate, versus just being treated as “legacy” investments.

via the fine folks at Microsoft.