Microsoft: Connecting with Partners to empower the Modern Workplace
At Inspire, WDG introduces new ways to empower its partners to achieve more, including Windows integration into Microsoft 365, virtualization opportunities for Windows 10 E3 and E5 customers, a Surface partnership with IBM, and the expanded Mixed Reality Partner Program.
This is one of my favorite weeks of the year! It’s a week where Microsoft leaders connect with thousands of partners from around the world to talk about what’s new and the opportunity in front of us in the coming year. Since our last partner conference a year ago, we’ve been working together to better serve customers who have continuously evolving demands of technology.
We’re on a mission to empower every person and organization on the planet to achieve more in the Modern Workplace. A big part of that mission is delivering a new way for customers to transform their business with modern Microsoft products and services that help make employees more productive, creative and secure.
Just last week we announced new security and management features in Windows 10 that will arrive in the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update.
Read the entire article here, Connecting with partners to empower the modern workplace
via the fine folks at Microsoft.
