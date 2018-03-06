Microsoft: Configuration Manager performance guidance for environments of all sizes

We already document the maximum supported scalability limits as well as the hardware guidelines needed to run Configuration Manager (current branch) sites in the very largest environment sizes. Now we are sharing a draft, unofficial whitepaper with supplemental performance guidance for Configuration Manager environments of all sizes. This document includes specific details and test results generated by the product team, as well as frequently asked questions for common performance issues.

The largest contributor of performance bottlenecks in customer environments is the disk subsystem. In this whitepaper, we provide suggested disk IOPS requirements for various size environments. Additionally, we document a repeatable method that you can use to reproduce these numbers in your own environment and on your own hardware. This allows for more accurate estimates of the hardware required for Configuration Manager, whether on physical hardware, virtualized with Hyper-V on Windows Server, or running in Microsoft Azure.

Now we need your help! The draft whitepaper is available for download from the TechNet Gallery. After review, please comment in the gallery discussion area, for example:

Do you have additional performance and scale questions?

Are there other best practices in your experience?

The whitepaper already includes information on Configuration Manager workloads such as inventory, discovery, and collections. What are the top two other workloads we should prioritize to include?

Were you able to successfully calculate disk IOPS for your environment?

Via the fine folks at Microsoft.