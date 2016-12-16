Microsoft: Conditional Access now in the new Azure portal

The digital transformation that’s affecting every organization brings new challenges for IT, as they strive to empower their users to be productive while keeping corporate data secure in an increasingly complex technology landscape. Microsoft Enterprise Mobility + Security (EMS) provides a unique identity-driven security approach to address these new challenges at multiple layers and to provide you with a more holistic and innovative approach to security –one that can protect, detect, and respond to threats on-premises as well as in the cloud.

Risk-based conditional access is a critical part of our identity-driven security story. It ensures that only the right users, on the right devices, under the right circumstances have access to your sensitive corporate data. Conditional access allows you to define policies that provide contextual controls at the user, location, device, and app levels, and it also takes risk information into consideration (powered by the vast data in Microsoft’s Intelligent Security Graph). As conditions change, natural user prompts ensure only the right users on compliant devices can access sensitive data, providing you the control and protection you need to keep your corporate data secure while allowing your people to do their best work from any device.

