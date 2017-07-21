Microsoft: Commuting Stats with Azure Functions and Azure Data Lake
Like most people I have to get up in the morning, and get to work in some way. This usually means hopping on the metro, possibly followed by a bus afterwards, or a short stroll. (Depends on my end destination, which can vary.) The first part of the journey with the metro is fairly constant though.
And also like most people I have experienced annoyance when I get to the platform, and the signs say “there´s a delay” or something similar. While being late for the first cup of coffee in the morning is something one could live with, it is more worrying if this means I´ll be late for a meeting because I haven´t allocated a buffer. (I try not to have meetings too early, but sometimes it can´t be avoided. And I hate being late for meetings.)
What I have done to try to make me less surprised is to send myself a Slack notification, (TimerTriggered Azure Function), roughly a half hour before I usually leave telling me if there are any delays to be aware of. If the notification says one train is delayed I usually don´t worry. If it says five trains are delayed I look into it further to decide if I need to rush out the door or make alternative transportation plans.
Read the entire article here, Commuting Stats with Azure Functions and Azure Data Lake – Azure Development Community
via the fine folks at Microsoft
