Microsoft: Cluster size recommendations for ReFS and NTFS

Microsoft’s file systems organize storage devices based on cluster size. Also known as the allocation unit size, cluster size represents the smallest amount of disk space that can be used to hold a file. Both ReFS and NTFS support multiple cluster sizes, as different sized clusters can offer different performance benefits, depending on the deployment.

In the past couple weeks, we’ve seen some confusion regarding the recommended cluster sizes for ReFS and NTFS, so this blog will hopefully disambiguate previous recommendations while helping to provide the reasoning behind why some cluster sizes are recommended for certain scenarios.

IO amplification

Before jumping into cluster size recommendations, it’ll be important to understand what IO amplification is and why minimizing IO amplification is important when choosing cluster sizes.

