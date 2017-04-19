Microsoft: Cloud migration and disaster recovery of load balanced multi-tier applications

Support for Microsoft Azure virtual machines availability sets has been a highly anticipated capability by many Azure Site Recovery customers who are using the product for either cloud migration or disaster recovery of applications. Today, I am excited to announce that Azure Site Recovery now supports creating failed over virtual machines in an availability set. This in turn allows that you can configure an internal or external load balancer to distribute traffic between multiple virtual machines of the same tier of an application. With the Azure Site Recovery promise of cloud migration and disaster recovery of applications, this first-class integration with availability sets and load balancers makes it simpler for you to run your failed over applications on Microsoft Azure with the same guarantees that you had while running them on the primary site.

In an earlier blog of this series, you learned about the importance and complexity involved in recovering applications – Cloud migration and disaster recovery for applications, not just virtual machines. The next blog was a deep-dive on recovery plans describing how you can do a One-click cloud migration and disaster recovery of applications. In this blog, we look at how to failover or migrate a load balanced multi-tier application using Azure Site Recovery.

To demonstrate real-world usage of availability sets and load balancers in a recovery plan, a three-tier SharePoint farm with a SQL Always On backend is being used. A single recovery plan is used to orchestrate failover of this entire SharePoint farm.

Read the entire article here, Cloud migration and disaster recovery of load balanced multi-tier applications

