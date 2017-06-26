Microsoft: Cloud Identity Overview – Part 1 (Authentication)

I spend a lot of time with customers talking about Cloud Identity so I thought I’d put together a series of posts that provide an overview of the Microsoft Cloud Identity Story. In these posts I will aim to provide an overview of the technologies, describe the deployment options and answer frequently asked questions I get from customers.When it comes to Microsoft Cloud Identity we can broadly break the topics into 3 areas, which I will cover in 3 posts.

Authentication – types of authentication available for Microsoft Cloud Services. Authorisation – options to control what users can access, from where and from what device. Synchronisation – synchronisation of your corporate identities to Azure Active Directory.

Part 1 – Authentication

Azure Active Directory (AAD) is the authentication platform that underpins Microsoft Cloud Services. It underpins Azure, Office 365, Dynamics 365, thousands of Azure Marketplace apps and any SAML compliant application. There are 4 primary options for authentication with Microsoft Cloud all of which leverage AAD.

