Microsoft: Cloud Computing & Skills for a Digital Workforce

The LSoCS recently moved into their new purpose-built Isaac Newton Building to support successful and ongoing growth.

The building hosts new facilities for students include several fab-labs and large state-of-the-art computer labs. The School is currently driven on improving teaching and career opportunities of students with curriculum and employee placement development focused on industry requirements, with emphasis topical areas such as Cloud Computing, Data Science, and Cyber Security.

Within LSoCS I am a Senior Lecturer and Programme Leader for the BSc/MCOMP Computer Information Systems and BSc/MCOMP Social Computing programmes. A significant part of my role is focused on curriculum development and understanding industry skillset requirements to enhance student employability.

Cloud at the University of Lincoln

It is no surprise that cloud is now a vital component in delivering digital services for any SME or large organisation. However, there are issues around cloud skills shortages in the UK and associated salary inflation. It is therefore seen as a sector wide issue in terms of sourcing and employing Computer Science graduates with significant knowledge and skills in cloud. The UK government published the policy paper ‘UK Digital Strategy 2017’, that identifies the digital skills challenges in the UK, with cloud computing falling within this.

