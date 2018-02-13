Microsoft: Cloud App Security Threat Protection just got better

As we have conversations with Security Operations (SecOps) teams, we’re seeing a notable shift in the approach to threat detection and protection: moving from a technology-driven, product-focused approach to a use-case driven approach. These teams define their pain points carefully and invest in solutions that address these key needs.

As we all know, the more visibility you gain into your user’s activities, the better control you have. To this extent, we constantly innovate to provide better visibility, control, and protection to your cloud apps. Today, we are happy to share exciting new enhancements in our threat protection capabilities that take our investigation and remediation for cloud apps to the next level.

What are the new enhancements in the threat detection?

Over the last year we re-designed the threat protection and anomaly detection engine in Microsoft Cloud App Security and Office 365 Cloud App Security, leveraging knowledge from Microsoft’s Intelligent Security Graph. Cloud App Security now helps detect the most sophisticated threats in your cloud apps faster. In addition, it allows us to expose more data from our detection engine, to help you speed up the investigation process and contain ongoing threats.

So, what are these changes specifically?

Read the entire article here, Cloud App Security Threat Protection just got better – Enterprise Mobility + Security

via the fine folks at Microsoft.