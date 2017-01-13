Home Applications Microsoft & Citrix

Ever since Microsoft and Citrix announced a significant reinvigoration to our long-standing partnership at Citrix Synergy in May, things have been very busy. At today’s Citrix Summit event, Scott Guthrie (the EVP of Microsoft’s Cloud + Enterprise organization and my boss) and Kirill Tatarinov (Citrix CEO and President) shared an update on the status of this partnership and the integrated scenarios we are building together.

In this post I’m going to provide some additional details on the work Microsoft is doing, as well as share some insight into the feedback I have personally heard from customers.

Active Directory, System Center Configuration Manager (ConfigMgr), Windows, and Citrix XenApp/Desktop are staples in many enterprise organizations. As more and more work is done on mobile devices, enterprises have sought out the best solutions for empowering this mobile productivity.  What I have seen change dramatically over the last year is the high priority organizations place on finding comprehensive and integrated solutions which empower users across mobile devices in a way that is integrated with what they’ve been doing on PCs for years.  This is – obviously – no small task.

Since the announcements in May, and the increased collaboration between Microsoft and Citrix, I have met with hundreds of customers who want to know more about what’s coming next in this partnership. Enterprises from all over the world have repeatedly emphasized that interoperable Microsoft and Citrix solutions will deliver the comprehensive and integrated capabilities they need. The interoperation between Citrix solutions like NetScaler and Intune & Azure AD, as well as Citrix’s core offerings in XenApp and XenDesktop running on Azure, deliver incredible customer benefits.

Read the entire article here,  Microsoft & Citrix – Enterprise Mobility and Security Blog

via the fine folks at Microsoft.

