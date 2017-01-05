Home Cloud Computing Microsoft: Christian Wade explains the preview of Azure Analysis Services

Christian Wade stops by Azure Friday to speak with Scott about Azure Analysis Services. Built on the proven analytics engine in Microsoft SQL Server Analysis Services, Azure Analysis Services delivers enterprise-grade BI semantic modeling capabilities with the scale, flexibility, and management benefits of the cloud. Azure Analysis Services helps you transform complex data into actionable insights. Users in your organization can then connect to your data models using tools like Excel, Power BI, and many others to create reports and perform ad-hoc data analysis. By leveraging the skills, tools, and data your team has today, you can get more from the investments you’ve already made.

Watch Christian as he introduces Azure Analysis Services and shows various demos of how to use and manage Analysis Services in the cloud.

Try the preview of Azure Analysis Services and learn about creating your first data model.

Read the entire article here, Christian Wade explains the preview of Azure Analysis Services | Blog

via the fine folks at Microsoft.

