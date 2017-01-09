Microsoft: Check to see if a managed path exists using PowerShell
Here is a handy PowerShell function that will check to see if a managed path for a web application exists. If it doesn’t, it adds it.
function AddManagedPath { param( [String]$WebApplication, [String]$ManagedPath, [Boolean]$Explicit ) $WebApp = Get-SPWebApplication -Identity $WebApplication Write-Host "Check to see if the managed path exists" $boolManagedPathExists = Get-SPManagedPath -WebApplication $WebApp -Identity $ManagedPath -ErrorAction SilentlyContinue if($boolManagedPathExists -eq $null) { Write-Host "The managed path doesn't exist so it will be created" if($Explicit) { New-SPManagedPath -RelativeURL $ManagedPath -WebApplication $WebApp -ErrorAction SilentlyContinue } else { New-SPManagedPath -RelativeURL $ManagedPath -WebApplication $WebApp -ErrorAction SilentlyContinue -Explicit } } else { Write-Host "Managed Path $ManagedPath already exists." } return } #Call the function which will check to see if the path exists. If it doesn't it will add it. AddManagedPath -WebApplication "ContosoWebApp" -ManagedPath "NewPath" -Explicit $false
Read the entire article here, Check to see if a managed path exists using PowerShell – SharePoint Steve
via the fine folks at Microsoft
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
VMware: Modernizing your Virtualization Platform – Free Trend Brief
As the mobile-cloud era unfolds, IT organizations must keep pace with accelerating business expectations. But with more and more users to serve, endpoints to manage, and data to protect, in some cases those expectations are outpacing IT’s ability to stay in step. So, how do you close the gap when basic virtualization platforms can’t support […]
Share this:
Simple and Granular Data Protection for Microsoft SQL Server White Paper
What’s New in vSphere 6.5 White Paper
VMware App Volumes 2.12 Deployment Considerations White Paper
Tricerat Simplify Printing Datasheet