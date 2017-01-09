Microsoft: Check to see if a managed path exists using PowerShell

Here is a handy PowerShell function that will check to see if a managed path for a web application exists. If it doesn’t, it adds it.

function AddManagedPath { param ( [ String ] $WebApplication , [ String ] $ManagedPath , [ Boolean ] $Explicit ) $WebApp = Get-SPWebApplication -Identity $WebApplication Write-Host "Check to see if the managed path exists" $boolManagedPathExists = Get-SPManagedPath -WebApplication $WebApp -Identity $ManagedPath -ErrorAction SilentlyContinue if ( $boolManagedPathExists -eq $null ) { Write-Host "The managed path doesn't exist so it will be created" if ( $Explicit ) { New-SPManagedPath -RelativeURL $ManagedPath -WebApplication $WebApp -ErrorAction SilentlyContinue } else { New-SPManagedPath -RelativeURL $ManagedPath -WebApplication $WebApp -ErrorAction SilentlyContinue -Explicit } } else { Write-Host "Managed Path $ManagedPath already exists." } return } #Call the function which will check to see if the path exists. If it doesn't it will add it. AddManagedPath -WebApplication "ContosoWebApp" -ManagedPath "NewPath" -Explicit $false

