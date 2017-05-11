Microsoft Build 2017: Microsoft AI – Amplify human ingenuity
A few years ago, it was hard to think of a commonly used technology tool that used AI.
In a few years, it will be hard to imagine any technology that doesn’t tap into the power of AI.
Thanks to the convergence of three major forces — increased computing power in the cloud, powerful algorithms that run on deep neural networks and access to massive amounts of data — we’re finally able to realize the dream of AI.
AI now has the potential to disrupt every single vertical industry, like banking or retail, and every single business process, from sales and marketing to HR and recruiting.
Along the way, AI also promises to amplify our endless reserves of human ingenuity — to augment our capabilities as people and help us be more productive.
Read the entire article here, Microsoft Build 2017: Microsoft AI – Amplify human ingenuity
via the fine folks at Microsoft
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper
Moving mission-critical workloads to the cloud delivers a range of compelling business benefits, including increased agility, pay-as-you-go cost structures, and the ability to leverage the provider’s system administration experts to keep your systems up, running, and patched. But migrating to the cloud is not without its challenges. Focus on solving these known challenges to make […]
Share this:
The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability
Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper
Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published
VMware User Environment Manager Deployment Considerations White Paper
NEW VMware Whitepaper – Deliver Office 365 in VMware Horizon 7 with Published Applications