Microsoft Build 2017: Microsoft AI – Amplify human ingenuity

A few years ago, it was hard to think of a commonly used technology tool that used AI.

In a few years, it will be hard to imagine any technology that doesn’t tap into the power of AI.

Thanks to the convergence of three major forces — increased computing power in the cloud, powerful algorithms that run on deep neural networks and access to massive amounts of data — we’re finally able to realize the dream of AI.

AI now has the potential to disrupt every single vertical industry, like banking or retail, and every single business process, from sales and marketing to HR and recruiting.

Along the way, AI also promises to amplify our endless reserves of human ingenuity — to augment our capabilities as people and help us be more productive.

via the fine folks at Microsoft