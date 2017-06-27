Microsoft: Bright Cluster Manager now integrates seamlessly with Azure HPC capabilities

One of our key HPC partners, Bright Computing, has just announced the release of Bright Cluster Manager 8.0, the latest version of their flagship HPC cluster management solution. This new version gives customers the ability to extend an on-premises cluster into Azure for added capacity, or to easily build a cluster entirely in Azure.

Martijn de Vries, CTO at Bright Computing, commented about this release:

“We are pleased to offer this new integration to our customers and we are confident that the solution will be very popular with our user base. Cloud bursting from an on-premises cluster to Microsoft Azure offers companies an efficient, cost-effective, secure and flexible way to add additional resources to their HPC infrastructure. Bright’s integration with Azure also gives our clients the ability to build an entire off-premises cluster for compute-intensive workloads in the Azure cloud platform.”

The cloud bursting scenario tends to be the one that our customers are interested in exploring first, and this release of Bright Cluster Manager makes it possible to do this effortlessly and within the cluster environment that Bright Computing customers are already familiar with. By bursting to the cloud, customers can continue to use their existing on-premises resources, while taking advantage of the flexibility and the elasticity of Azure to dynamically grow and shrink their HPC clusters.

Read the entire article here, Bright Cluster Manager now integrates seamlessly with Azure HPC capabilities

via the fine folks at Microsoft.