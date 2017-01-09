Microsoft: Brad Anderson’s Lunch Break / s3 e8 / Mark Russinovich, CTO, Azure
After a great first half of our discussion before the holiday break, Mark Russinovich (CTO, Microsoft Azure) and I spend the second part of our drive talking about his successful side-career as a novelist, the amazing rate of public cloud adoption by enterprises over the last year, and we play the “Is This a Real Startup?” game.
We also talk about what the usage patterns of financial institutions can teach us about the quality and security of the public cloud, and Mark tells the story of the moment he knew his career was going to be in tech.
Read the entire article here, Brad Anderson’s Lunch Break / s3 e8 / Mark Russinovich, CTO, Azure – Enterprise Mobility and Security Blog
via the fine folks at Microsoft.
