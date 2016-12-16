Microsoft: Brad Anderson’s Lunch Break / s3 e7 / Mark Russinovich, CTO, Azure

It’s no secret that Mark Russinovich (CTO, Microsoft Azure) is one of my favorite people at Microsoft – I’ve had a chance to work with him ever since he joined the company, and I’ve had a lot of fun doing a few webcasts with him over the years. He’s brilliant, he’s funny, and he has some great stories to tell.

In the first of two much-longer-than-normal episodes, Mark hops in the car for one of the best “Lunch Break” convos yet. He and I talk about how he completely reversed engineered Windows from scratch (this was long before he joined the company), the benefits of using the cloud for IOT projects, and what it was like having a photographer from WIRED follow him everywhere for a week.

Read the entire article here, Brad Anderson’s Lunch Break / s3 e7 / Mark Russinovich, CTO, Azure – Enterprise Mobility and Security Blog

