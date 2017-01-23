Microsoft: Brad Anderson’s Lunch Break / s3 e11 / Season 3 Outtakes
Today Season 3 starts to wrap up with the first in a pair of outtakes episodes – it’s all the best stuff we couldn’t fit into the other shows, but it’s just too good to leave on the cutting room floor.
In this episode, I talk with Jim Fowler, (CIO, General Electric), Paul Fipps (CIO & EVP, Under Armour), and Mark Russinovich (CTO, Microsoft Azure). We cover why it’s such a big deal that GE finally chose a CIO with a technology background, the initial terror of taking your hands off the wheel of a self-driving car, and why enterprise productivity has (statistically) flat-lined, and what IT can do about that. Mark also spends a couple minutes talking really candidly about why Azure is seeing so much success in a very competitive public cloud market.
Read the entire article here, Brad Anderson’s Lunch Break / s3 e11 / Season 3 Outtakes – Enterprise Mobility and Security Blog
via the fine folks at Microsoft.
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
steadyPRINT Data Sheet – centralized printer administration, monitoring and reliability!
All In One Tool. Organize all tasks of your printer management centrally – intuitively and clearly structured: Management of the printer connections, driverless printing, monitoring & reporting of the complete print environment, print server reliability and migration and many more. Off er your users different options to simply and flexibly print their documents in each […]
Share this:
Monitoring and Troubleshooting Citrix Logon Issues – White Paper
steadyPRINT Quick Installation Guide – Printer Management for Virtual Desktop Environments
VMware: Modernizing your Virtualization Platform – Free Trend Brief
Simple and Granular Data Protection for Microsoft SQL Server White Paper