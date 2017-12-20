Microsoft: Better Together to Manage and Secure Macs

At the Jamf Nation User Conference (JNUC) in October, we talked about how our partnership would provide an automated compliance-based solution for secure access to corporate data from Mac devices. This solution uses Microsoft Enterprise Mobility + Security (EMS) conditional access and Jamf Pro Mac management capabilities to ensure that company data can only be accessed by trusted users, from trusted devices, using trusted apps.

Today, Microsoft and Jamf are proud to make this integration generally available to our shared customers. Jamf customers can upgrade to Jamf Pro 10.1 to get started today. The EMS cloud services have already been updated with this functionality and are available globally.

Every organization wants to ensure that only trusted users, on trusted devices, using trusted apps get access to their data. However, the perimeter-based security model that organizations have traditionally used is no longer effective in providing this level of security when the data is increasingly outside of the corporate firewall – in cloud services and on mobile devices. To address this challenge, EMS has delivered a unique set of security controls for the modern world. Each time access to corporate data is requested, EMS is able to quickly determine if the request is in fact coming from a trusted user, on a trusted device, with a trusted app. Access is then “conditionally” granted to company data based on the policies IT has defined — and this action relies on the unique data and intelligence in the Microsoft Cloud. This identity-driven security model is what is needed in the modern world of cloud services and mobile devices.

Given the increasing sophistication of the attacks and the speed at which these attacks are designed to spread, organizations require solutions that put the power of intelligent clouds working on their behalf 24×7 to assist them in protecting the organization. Conditional access gives IT the power to enforce policies that work in real-time based on the intelligence in the Microsoft Cloud. With this partnership, Jamf is continually feeding the rich data on Macs from Jamf Pro into the Microsoft Cloud – further strengthening the ability of the Microsoft Cloud to protect access to company data.

Read the entire article here, Better Together to Manage and Secure Macs

via the fine folks at Microsoft.